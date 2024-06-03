<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1 \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf (\u03a0\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u0392\u03bf\u03c5\u03b2\u03ae\u03c2) \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b9\u03c3\u03cc\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf 112\u03c4\u03bc,<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">3 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1, \u03bc\u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf, \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7, \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :550\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u03a0\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u0392\u03bf\u03c5\u03b2\u03ae\u03c2<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447250039_1392868821431183_4317155088195823790_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412992" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447250039_1392868821431183_4317155088195823790_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447256986_1392868751431190_7307367511617145509_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412993" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447256986_1392868751431190_7307367511617145509_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447282704_1392868621431203_4225510136653427217_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412994" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447282704_1392868621431203_4225510136653427217_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447402447_1392868531431212_4892252365062902566_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412995" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447402447_1392868531431212_4892252365062902566_n.jpg" alt="" width="1280" height="960" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447402954_1392868814764517_4547406887545710969_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412996" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447402954_1392868814764517_4547406887545710969_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447425367_1392868574764541_5471441469681206636_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412997" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447425367_1392868574764541_5471441469681206636_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447429471_1392868794764519_3852645053611286032_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412998" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447429471_1392868794764519_3852645053611286032_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447744832_1392868708097861_3357694487055090735_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412999" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447744832_1392868708097861_3357694487055090735_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
