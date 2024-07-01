<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03a1\u0399\u039a\u0391\u039b\u0391 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03b9\u03c3\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 40\u03c4\u03bc, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03be\u03bf\u03c0\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf, \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf, air condition.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :350\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s Περιοχή:Οδος Καλαμπακας-Κοντα στην FIAT Κεμος.
Διαθέσιμο:Άμεσα
Πληροφορίες:
✅Μεσιτικό Γραφείο « Ηλιάδης Γιώργος & Συνεργάτες »
1️⃣Ζάππα 2 & Διονυσίου-Τρίκαλα
2431023717 2️⃣Μεναίχμου 10-Αθήνα
6936967600 