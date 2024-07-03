<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 55\u03c4\u03bc, 4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03cc\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c2, 1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf, \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 a\/c, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :450 \u20ac.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:15 \u0399\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5(\u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03b8\u03b5\u03af)<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039f\u03b4\u03bf\u03c2 \u0391\u03c3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03c0\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5-\u039c\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03b5\u03b6\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449466317_1410041786380553_764454484911050275_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417864" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449466317_1410041786380553_764454484911050275_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449471107_1410041623047236_932230955523075598_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417865" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449471107_1410041623047236_932230955523075598_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449484258_1410041803047218_8615820507749773756_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417866" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449484258_1410041803047218_8615820507749773756_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449488528_1410041599713905_6290994963449914035_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417867" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449488528_1410041599713905_6290994963449914035_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449718276_1410041743047224_6618128697979099494_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417868" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449718276_1410041743047224_6618128697979099494_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449749932_1410041643047234_8466890717306020572_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417869" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449749932_1410041643047234_8466890717306020572_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449754648_1410041669713898_3262234405685156133_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417870" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449754648_1410041669713898_3262234405685156133_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449953585_1410041756380556_5015420872819077764_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417871" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449953585_1410041756380556_5015420872819077764_n.jpg" alt="" width="1197" height="1600" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
