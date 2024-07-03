<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 38\u03c4\u03bc, 1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :450 \u20ac \u03bc\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 (\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03cc, \u038a\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4, \u03c1\u03b5\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1, \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7, \u03ba\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03cc\u03c7\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1).<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a0\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b2\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449470242_1410032983048100_2538391672314155788_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417878" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449470242_1410032983048100_2538391672314155788_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449471680_1410032959714769_9047205015212657370_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417879" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449471680_1410032959714769_9047205015212657370_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449472293_1410032209714844_3433372842272878734_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417880" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449472293_1410032209714844_3433372842272878734_n.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449492196_1410032899714775_598939355774584384_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417881" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449492196_1410032899714775_598939355774584384_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449493108_1410032879714777_4552656396034649655_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417882" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449493108_1410032879714777_4552656396034649655_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449529902_1410033039714761_3276896476280249937_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417883" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449529902_1410033039714761_3276896476280249937_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449723668_1410033029714762_339370903460885106_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417884" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449723668_1410033029714762_339370903460885106_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449953797_1410033173048081_6956361288621370234_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-417885" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/07\/449953797_1410033173048081_6956361288621370234_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση