<div class="__fb-light-mode x1n2onr6" role="row">\r\n<div class="">\r\n<div class="x78zum5 xdt5ytf x1n2onr6" tabindex="0" role="gridcell" data-release-focus-from="CLICK" data-scope="messages_table">\r\n<div class="x78zum5" role="none">\r\n<div class="x78zum5 x1iyjqo2 xs83m0k xeuugli" role="none">\r\n<div class="x1h91t0o xkh2ocl x78zum5 xdt5ytf x13a6bvl xcrg951 x1r145dm" role="none">\r\n<div class="x78zum5 xh8yej3" role="none">\r\n<div class="x1cy8zhl x78zum5 xdt5ytf x193iq5w x1n2onr6">\r\n<div class="x78zum5 xh8yej3" role="none">\r\n<div class="x1tlxs6b x1g8br2z x1gn5b1j x14ctfv x1okitfd x6ikm8r x10wlt62 x1mzt3pk x1y1aw1k xn6708d xwib8y2 x1ye3gou x1n2onr6 x13faqbe x1vjfegm x10y3i5r" role="none">\r\n<div class="x9f619 x1n2onr6 x1ja2u2z __fb-light-mode" role="none">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;" role="none">\u0391\u03c0\u03cc \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03c5\u03b3\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bc\u03c9\u03bd \u03b6\u03b7\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9:<\/div>\r\n<div class="x6prxxf x1fc57z9 x1yc453h x126k92a xzsf02u" dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;" role="none">1. \u03a5\u03c0\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03b7\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5. \u039c\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2. \u03a0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03c7\u03ad\u03c2. \u03a0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03b7.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x1h91t0o xkh2ocl x78zum5 xdt5ytf x13a6bvl x193iq5w x1iyjqo2 xcrg951" style="text-align: justify;" role="none"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="__fb-light-mode x1n2onr6" role="row">\r\n<div class="">\r\n<div class="x78zum5 xdt5ytf x1n2onr6" tabindex="-1" role="gridcell" data-release-focus-from="CLICK" data-scope="messages_table">\r\n<div class="x78zum5" role="none">\r\n<div class="x1h91t0o xkh2ocl x78zum5 xdt5ytf x13a6bvl x193iq5w x1c4vz4f xcrg951 x1sxyh0 x1nvil2r" role="none">\r\n<div class="xgd8bvy" style="text-align: justify;">2. \u03a5\u03c0\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03b7\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 - \u039f\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2 \u0392\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf\u03c6\u03cc\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5. \u039c\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2. \u03a0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03c7\u03ad\u03c2. \u03a0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03b7.<\/div>\r\n<div>\r\n<div class="x1tlxs6b x1g8br2z x1gn5b1j x14ctfv x1okitfd x6ikm8r x10wlt62 x1mzt3pk x1y1aw1k xn6708d xwib8y2 x1ye3gou x1n2onr6 x13faqbe x1vjfegm x10y3i5r" style="text-align: justify;" role="none">\r\n<div class="x9f619 x1n2onr6 x1ja2u2z __fb-light-mode" role="none">\r\n<div class="x6prxxf x1fc57z9 x1yc453h x126k92a xzsf02u" dir="auto" role="none">\u0391\u03c0\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bb\u03ae \u0392\u03b9\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf jobfinder2020@hotmail.com.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" role="none"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x1h91t0o xkh2ocl x78zum5 xdt5ytf x13a6bvl x193iq5w x1iyjqo2 xcrg951" role="none">\r\n<div class="x1r8uery x1iyjqo2" style="text-align: justify;" role="none"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση