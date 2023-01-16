<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0398\u03ad\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b9 \u03b5\u03c3\u03cd \u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b5\u03af\u03c3\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03ac\u03bd\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7, \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1; \u039c\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03bb\u03cd\u03c3\u03b7! \u03a4\u03bf Fast Pass \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u039f\u03b4\u03cc\u03c2! \u0397 \u03c5\u03c0\u03b7\u03c1\u03b5\u03c3\u03af\u03b1 \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03c9\u03bc\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03b4\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u039f\u03b4\u03bf\u03cd, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03b9\u03b4\u03b5\u03cd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b7 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ad\u03ba\u03c0\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ad\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b5\u03bd\u03ae\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03cc!<!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bb\u03ae. \u03a0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03b2\u03ac\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03c9\u03c1\u03b5\u03ac\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03bf \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03ad\u03ba\u03c4\u03b7 Fast Pass, \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03bf\u03c3\u03cc \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b8\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03c2, \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b8\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03cc\u03c7\u03b7\u03bc\u03ac \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ad\u03c0\u03b5\u03b9\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03ba\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03b8\u03bc\u03cc \u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03b4\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u03ba\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c7\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bb\u03c9\u03c1\u03af\u03b4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c7\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03af\u03b4\u03b9 \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c7\u03c9\u03c1\u03af\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03c5\u03c3\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7, \u03b3\u03c1\u03ae\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03b1, \u03ac\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03cd\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03b1!<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03bc\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5\u03c3\u03ae \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9:<\/p>\r\n\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li style="text-align: justify;"><strong><em>Frequent All 2 \u03b1\u03bd \u03b5\u03af\u03c3\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03c7\u03bf\u03c2 \u0399\u03a7 (\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b1 2) <\/em><\/strong>\u03bc\u03b5 <strong>\u03ad\u03c9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 50%<\/strong> \u03ad\u03ba\u03c0\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7, \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b7\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03c7\u03bd\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03ce\u03bd.<\/li>\r\n \t<li style="text-align: justify;"><strong><em>Frequent<\/em><\/strong> <strong><em>All<\/em><\/strong> <strong><em>3 <\/em><\/strong><em>&<strong> 4<\/strong><\/em><strong> \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bb\u03b5\u03c9\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b3\u03ac <\/strong><u>(\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b1 3 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 4 ) \u03bc\u03b5<\/u><strong> \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03c4\u03ce\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 30%, <\/strong>\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b7\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03c7\u03bd\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03c9\u03bd.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n \r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/logotipo-kentriki-3.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-338524" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/logotipo-kentriki-3.jpg" alt="" width="2430" height="504" \/><\/a>\u039a\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03be\u03c5\u03c0\u03b7\u03c1\u03ad\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03b5\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03b5\u03b4\u03ce! \u0393\u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03af \u03c9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 Fast Pass \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u039f\u03b4\u03cc\u03c2 \u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03ce \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c6\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03ac MyOdos \u00a0\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5\u03ce\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03bb\u03ad\u03c0\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac \u03c0\u03ac\u03c3\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03b3\u03bc\u03ae \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03c4\u03ce\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c5\u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03b9\u03c0\u03cc \u03c3\u03bf\u03cd \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03b9\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c3\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03b1\u03b3\u03ae \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ae \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b8\u03ae\u03ba\u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03ad\u03ba\u03c4\u03b7.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0392\u03ad\u03b2\u03b1\u03b9\u03b1, \u03b1\u03be\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03b5\u03b4\u03ce, \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03b5\u03c6\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae MyOdos \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 1\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c6\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03bb\u03ad\u03c6\u03c9\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ac \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf\u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03b5\u03c5\u03b8\u03cd\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf \u03c3\u03b5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03cc\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd \u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03cd \u03b4\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b4\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2, \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b2\u03ad\u03bb\u03c4\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03ae \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03bf\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2, \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03af\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u039f\u039b\u039f\u03a5\u03a3 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03af\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03b5\u03bd\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf\u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b5\u03af, \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03b7\u03c1\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u039f\u03b4\u03cc\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0393\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc \u03bb\u03bf\u03b9\u03c0\u03cc\u03bd, \u03b5\u03ac\u03bd \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c8\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b8\u03ad\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03cd\u03bc\u03b5 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c7\u03c1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03a7\u03b1\u03bb\u03ba\u03af\u03b4\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03b9\u03bd\u03ac, \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03ad\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c3\u03ba\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03a0\u03b1\u03c1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc, \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c7\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c7\u03c1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1 \u03ae \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03ad\u03bc\u03bf\u03c1\u03c6\u03bf \u03a0\u03ae\u03bb\u03b9\u03bf ,\u00a0 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u03c4\u03c1\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03ac\u03c3\u03bf \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5!<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0395\u03c0\u03b9\u03c3\u03ba\u03ad\u03c8\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf site <a href="https:\/\/www.kentrikipass.gr\/">https:\/\/www.kentrikipass.gr\/<\/a> \u03b3\u03af\u03bd\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 Fast Pass \u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u039f\u03b4\u03cc\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf MyOdos app, \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03b1\u03c5\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03ae \u03c3\u03bf\u03c5!<\/p>\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/fast-pass_kentriki_odos_gr_Basic-1.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-338521 size-medium" 