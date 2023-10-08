\u039f\u03b9 \u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03af\u03c1\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03b9\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c6\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af \u03c3\u03cd\u03bc\u03b2\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf 70,25% \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c3\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03be\u03ae\u03c2: <!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-1.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378165" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-1.png" alt="" width="1746" height="398" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-1.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378164" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-1.png" alt="" width="1702" height="1378" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-1.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378163" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-1.png" alt="" width="1712" height="1200" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-1.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378162" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-1.png" alt="" width="1738" height="1270" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/5.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378161" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/5.png" alt="" width="1728" height="728" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/6.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378160" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/6.png" alt="" width="1738" height="602" \/><\/a>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση