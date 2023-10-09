<div class="text-primary-light mb-1" style="text-align: justify;">\u039f\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03af \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03af\u03c1\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03b9\u03bf\u03b9 \u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c6\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af \u03a3\u03cd\u03bc\u03b2\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1 \u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c3\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd <span class="percent">90,63%<\/span>\u00a0<span class="hidden md:inline">(329 \/ 363 \u0395\u03a4) \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03be\u03ae\u03c2:\u00a0<\/span><\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-2.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378176" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-2.png" alt="" width="1782" height="390" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-2.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378175" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-2.png" alt="" width="1714" height="1360" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-2.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378174" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-2.png" alt="" width="1720" height="1178" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-2.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378173" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-2.png" alt="" width="1692" height="1256" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/5-1.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378172" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/5-1.png" alt="" width="1692" height="1324" \/><\/a>\r\n<div style="text-align: justify;"><\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση