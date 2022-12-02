\u03a3\u03c4\u03b1 58 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c6\u03c5\u03b3\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae \u03bf \u0399\u03c9\u03ac\u03bd\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c2. <!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/khdeia-gkoumas.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-333277" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/12\/khdeia-gkoumas.jpg" alt="" width="1190" height="830" \/><\/a>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση