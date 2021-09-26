<h1 class="jeg_post_title">\u03a3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u0393\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd<\/h1>\r\n<div class="jeg_meta_container">\r\n<div class="jeg_post_meta jeg_post_meta_1">\u03a0\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u0391\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03c3\u03cd\u03bb\u03bb\u03b7\u03c8\u03b7\u03c2\r\n\u03a0\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u039a\u03b1\u03c1\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c2\r\n\u0395\u03c5\u03c1\u03c9\u03c0\u03b1\u03ca\u03ba\u03ae \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u0393\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03c3\u03ce\u03bd<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<table id="table2" class="smalltable table no-margin table-striped table-bordered" width="100%">\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr id="26" class="row">\r\n<td class="whats">\u0397 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03c5\u03b1\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd \u0399\u03c9\u03ac\u03bd\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b5\u03bf\u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5, \u0391\u03b3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u0393\u03b5\u03b4\u03b5\u03ce\u03bd<\/td>\r\n<\/tr>\r\n<tr id="27" class="row"><\/tr>\r\n<\/tbody>\r\n<\/table>\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/">https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/<\/a>
