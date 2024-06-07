<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 5\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5(\u03c5\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c0\u03ae) 76\u03c4\u03bc,<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1,\u03b3\u03c9\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03cc,\u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03cc\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03b1.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :60.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u03a0\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u0394\u03b5\u03c3\u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5-\u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1 .<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447527348_1394987394552659_4057621256424841096_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413797" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447527348_1394987394552659_4057621256424841096_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447564056_1394987341219331_8244736738677278750_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413798" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447564056_1394987341219331_8244736738677278750_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="874" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447744383_1394987321219333_4552778560819026807_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413799" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447744383_1394987321219333_4552778560819026807_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="892" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447748667_1394987307886001_1474937404077048831_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413800" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447748667_1394987307886001_1474937404077048831_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="880" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447757067_1394987437885988_3266684359354737705_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413801" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447757067_1394987437885988_3266684359354737705_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447808394_1394987417885990_3771333198902905296_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413802" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447808394_1394987417885990_3771333198902905296_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447811694_1394987357885996_8680498635974169214_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-413803" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447811694_1394987357885996_8680498635974169214_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
