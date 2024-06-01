<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03b3\u03c9\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03ae \u03bc\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1(\u03c7\u03c1\u03ae\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c1\u03b9\u03b6\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2) 118\u03c4\u03bc \u03c3\u03b5 \u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc\u03c0\u03b5\u03b4\u03bf 350 \u03c4.\u03bc \u03bc\u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03ba\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :70.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u03a0\u03af\u03c3\u03c9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf \u0393\u03ae\u03c0\u03b5\u03b4\u03bf \u039c\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u039b\u0399\u0391\u0394\u0397\u03a3 \u0391\u039a\u0399\u039d\u0397\u03a4\u0391 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2103009153-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445228647_1391752881542777_5052273379098208261_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412535" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445228647_1391752881542777_5052273379098208261_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445782537_1391752851542780_8863942725245969786_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412536" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445782537_1391752851542780_8863942725245969786_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445804935_1391752821542783_2676553861487813766_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412537" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/445804935_1391752821542783_2676553861487813766_n.jpg" alt="" width="1280" height="960" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447045801_1391752888209443_7531363336400964946_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412538" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447045801_1391752888209443_7531363336400964946_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447236214_1391752831542782_7294335994737974636_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-412539" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/06\/447236214_1391752831542782_7294335994737974636_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
