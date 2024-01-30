<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 1\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5, 100\u03c4\u03bc, 2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1, \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2, \u03c4\u03b6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b9, \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c0\u03b5\u03c4\u03c1\u03ad\u03bb\u03b1\u03b9\u03bf ,\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5.<!--more--><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :100.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u039d\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00a0 \u00a0<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417453393_1322819301769469_5575387935834593976_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392249" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417453393_1322819301769469_5575387935834593976_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417469938_1322819345102798_3840184822630850051_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392250" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417469938_1322819345102798_3840184822630850051_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417471072_1322819218436144_1531802533771725499_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392251" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417471072_1322819218436144_1531802533771725499_n.jpg" alt="" width="1280" height="960" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417587238_1322819278436138_7683718173260409564_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392252" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417587238_1322819278436138_7683718173260409564_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417842708_1322819335102799_1569948661941332215_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392253" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417842708_1322819335102799_1569948661941332215_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419743338_1322819315102801_5805752782385080434_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392254" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419743338_1322819315102801_5805752782385080434_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420261486_1322819371769462_6466092591914002751_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392255" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420261486_1322819371769462_6466092591914002751_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417431779_1322819271769472_6545458578218321644_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392246" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417431779_1322819271769472_6545458578218321644_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417436446_1322819395102793_946397430447109545_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392247" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417436446_1322819395102793_946397430447109545_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417444633_1322819235102809_4595966532348204741_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392248" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417444633_1322819235102809_4595966532348204741_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση