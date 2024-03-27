<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b9\u03c3\u03cc\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 42\u03c4\u03bc,1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :500 \u20ac \u03bc\u03b5 \u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2(\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03cc,\u038a\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c1\u03b5\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1)<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a0\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b2\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418158851_1354603891924343_3836028096008715736_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402165" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418158851_1354603891924343_3836028096008715736_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418830676_1354603861924346_1630137185930096309_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402166" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418830676_1354603861924346_1630137185930096309_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419039391_1354603811924351_9145699708130926235_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402167" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419039391_1354603811924351_9145699708130926235_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419071044_1354603898591009_4361598365842783580_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402168" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419071044_1354603898591009_4361598365842783580_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419329350_1354603825257683_5500499480162632914_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402169" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419329350_1354603825257683_5500499480162632914_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420200322_1354603855257680_1224995255820427250_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402170" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420200322_1354603855257680_1224995255820427250_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420281059_1354603795257686_1420640965354224698_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402171" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420281059_1354603795257686_1420640965354224698_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
