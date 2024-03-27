<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 60\u03c4\u03bc, 1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, \u03b5\u03be\u03bf\u03c0\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03bc\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03ad\u03c2, \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :550 \u20ac \u03bc\u03b5 \u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2(\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03cc,\u038a\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c1\u03b5\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1)<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:1 \u0391\u03c0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bb\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a0\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b2\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418985409_1354601865257879_7255022241442542171_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402184" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418985409_1354601865257879_7255022241442542171_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418990510_1354601908591208_1741876314029504674_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402185" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/418990510_1354601908591208_1741876314029504674_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419067336_1354601681924564_3209101553529583168_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402186" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/419067336_1354601681924564_3209101553529583168_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420253208_1354601835257882_1799618985644592566_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402187" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420253208_1354601835257882_1799618985644592566_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420320843_1354601818591217_6587634747203249002_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402188" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420320843_1354601818591217_6587634747203249002_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420412934_1354601881924544_6346011702909424433_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402189" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420412934_1354601881924544_6346011702909424433_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση