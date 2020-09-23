<div class="main-intro">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f \u03c0\u03b9\u03bb\u03cc\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ad\u03ba\u03c4\u03b1\u03ba\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b1... \u03b1\u03c0\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ad\u03b3\u03b9\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c0\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u039c\u03c0\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03c0\u03b9\u03b3\u03c7\u03b1\u03bc \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u039c\u03b1\u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c1\u03ba\u03b1, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b2\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b9\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bf \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03bd (!) \u03b5\u03bd \u03c0\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9...<\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0398\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b2\u03ac\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ae\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03bf \u0392\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03af\u03b1\u03c2, \u03bf Neil Endley, \u03bf \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf\u03c2 \u03be\u03b5\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03b1\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 στο πανέμορφο ισπανικό τουριστικό θέρετρο. data-load-complete="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<figure class="media-figure" style="text-align: justify;"><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/23\/1120322\/nEIL.jpg" alt="nEIL.jpg" width="810" height="539" \/><figcaption>O\u00a0Neil Endley<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u038c\u03bc\u03c9\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03ac\u03c0\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03c6\u03b9\u03ac\u03bb\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b2\u03ac\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03af\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03c7\u03b5 \u03c0\u03b9\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9... \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03c9, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03ad\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5\u03b8\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u038c\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03cc\u03bc\u03c9\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b1\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03af \u03b1\u03c1\u03bd\u03ae\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03b5\u03c1\u03b2\u03af\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf \u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03cc \u03ad\u03b3\u03b9\u03bd\u03b5 \u03bf \u03c7\u03b1\u03bc\u03cc\u03c2!\u039f \u03ac\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ac\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 και κάπου εκεί μπλέχτηκε και ο Neil στην ιστορία. \u03c7\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Neil \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03cc\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03b5\u03ba\u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03ad\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5, \u03bf \u03ac\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03ac\u03b3\u03ba\u03c9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03af!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="videoad" style="text-align: justify;"><\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0389\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c4\u03ad\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf Neil \u03ad\u03c7\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03af \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03bb\u03ac\u03bd\u03bf \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c3\u03c9\u03c2 \u03bb\u03af\u03b3\u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u039c\u03b1\u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c1\u03ba\u03b1.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f \u03b4\u03c1\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03bb\u03ae\u03c6\u03b8\u03b7 \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03af \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Neil \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03be\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03b5\u03c0\u03ad\u03bc\u03b2\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7...<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1120322\/xamos-se-aeroplano-epivatis-dagkose-to-ayti-synepivati-toy">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1120322\/xamos-se-aeroplano-epivatis-dagkose-to-ayti-synepivati-toy<\/a><\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/aside>
