<div class="main-intro">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1 \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03cd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03ba\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b6\u03c9\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03ba\u03ae\u03c0\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039c\u03b1\u03b4\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03bb\u03b1\u03c2 200 \u03ba\u03b9\u03bb\u03ce\u03bd \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c4\u03ad\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03b6\u03cc\u03bc\u03b5\u03bd\u03b7, \u03c3\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03cd\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ba\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03be\u03af\u03b1.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 46\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c3\u03bf\u03b2\u03b1\u03c1\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b5\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03c4\u03ae\u03b8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c0\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03c7\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2. \u039f\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03af \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c0\u03b1\u03b8\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b7 \u03b1\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf\u03c1\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03af\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b5\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div class="inread-banner">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-271" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Inread","slot":"Newsbomb_Inread","publisher":"194637414","sizes":[[1,1]],"position":"ad-position-271","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="CP3k8cigi-wCFY9s0wod3bEADA">\r\n<div id="news-gallery-111647" class="item-gallery inline" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="gallery-heading" data-count="3">PHOTO GALLERY<\/div>\r\n<div class="gallery-items">\r\n<figure class="gallery-item teaser" data-index="1">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/snapshot\/3-1.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="2">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/thumb\/1.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/snapshot\/1.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/snapshot\/1.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="3">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/thumb\/2-10.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/snapshot\/2-10.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/28\/1121776\/photos\/snapshot\/2-10.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u039c\u03b1\u03b4\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03be\u03ae\u03b3\u03b1\u03b3\u03b5 \u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c9\u03c3\u03c4\u03cc\u03c3\u03bf \u03cc\u03bb\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b5\u03af\u03c7\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b7 46\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7 \u03ad\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03bf\u03b9\u03c1\u03b1\u03af\u03bf \u03bb\u03ac\u03b8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c6\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac 3 \u03c0\u03cc\u03c1\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03be\u03b5\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b4\u03c9\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab\u039a\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03c9\u03b9\u03bd\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2, \u03b7 \u03c5\u03c0\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03b7\u03bb\u03cc\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2, \u03c0\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03cc\u03c1\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ae\u03c1\u03b8\u03b5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03ac\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b1\u03c6\u03ae \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd Malabo, \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd 29\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf \u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03bb\u03b1. \u0395\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ac\u03b3\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b6\u03ce\u03bf \u03b2\u03c1\u03ad\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc. \u0394\u03b9\u03b5\u03be\u03ac\u03b3\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03ba\u03c1\u03b9\u03b2\u03c9\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b9 \u03b1\u03ba\u03c1\u03b9\u03b2\u03ce\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03ad\u03b2\u03b7\u00bb, \u03b1\u03bd\u03ad\u03c6\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5 \u03b7 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b6\u03c9\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u03ba\u03ae\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c9\u03c0\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b6\u03c9\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u03ba\u03ae\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9\u03c3\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c3\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd Malabo \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03c4\u03bf \u03b6\u03ce\u03bf \u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1121776\/tromos-se-zoologiko-kipo-gorilas-sakatepse-ergazomeni">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1121776\/tromos-se-zoologiko-kipo-gorilas-sakatepse-ergazomeni<\/a><\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/aside>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση