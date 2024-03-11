<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 2 \u03bd\u03b5\u03cc\u03b4\u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 loft 45 \u03c4\u03bc \u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03c5\u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03b7\u03c2,\u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03be\u03bf\u03c0\u03bb\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1, \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :370\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a0\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03b2\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u039b\u0399\u0391\u0394\u0397\u03a3 \u0391\u039a\u0399\u039d\u0397\u03a4\u0391 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2103009153-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417509415_1346303076087758_294049817204537238_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399466" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417509415_1346303076087758_294049817204537238_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417513765_1346303116087754_3692439821513520556_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399467" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417513765_1346303116087754_3692439821513520556_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417534137_1346303269421072_340378403335787383_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399468" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417534137_1346303269421072_340378403335787383_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417538645_1346303176087748_3200425542054943857_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399469" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417538645_1346303176087748_3200425542054943857_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417543117_1346303212754411_225793614581170406_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399470" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417543117_1346303212754411_225793614581170406_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417577426_1346303106087755_63968245873932287_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399471" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417577426_1346303106087755_63968245873932287_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417683498_1346303206087745_3158830455054796022_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399472" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/417683498_1346303206087745_3158830455054796022_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420261704_1346303069421092_982154817304044849_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399473" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420261704_1346303069421092_982154817304044849_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420357547_1346303182754414_2650039125057834148_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-399474" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/420357547_1346303182754414_2650039125057834148_n.jpg" alt="" width="1536" height="2048" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
