<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 40\u03c4\u03bc, 1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, 2\u03bf\u03c2 \u03cc\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c2, \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf, \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :380\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03a3\u03c4\u03ac\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417405711_1325772058140860_1950599842216514963_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392599" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417405711_1325772058140860_1950599842216514963_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417411400_1325772098140856_845944804479392034_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392600" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417411400_1325772098140856_845944804479392034_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417412757_1325772081474191_6719274997915859599_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392601" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417412757_1325772081474191_6719274997915859599_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417424470_1325771994807533_8652749655423760650_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392602" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417424470_1325771994807533_8652749655423760650_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417438343_1325772031474196_5689032848926127386_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392603" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417438343_1325772031474196_5689032848926127386_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417459452_1325771998140866_6222850753017785825_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392604" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417459452_1325771998140866_6222850753017785825_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417496375_1325772048140861_3587793458888524304_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392605" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/417496375_1325772048140861_3587793458888524304_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/420233097_1325772024807530_7017528574322967093_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-392606" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/420233097_1325772024807530_7017528574322967093_n.jpg" alt="" width="1286" height="965" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
