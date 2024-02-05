<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b7\u03bd \u039a\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03ae, 11 \u03a6\u03b5\u03b2\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03b1\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5, \u03b8\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03bf \u03c7\u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a0\u03bf\u03bb\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u03a3\u03c5\u03bb\u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5 \u039c\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/received_404944408562984.jpeg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-393153" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/received_404944408562984.jpeg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a>
