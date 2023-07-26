<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0398\u03bb\u03af\u03c8\u03b7 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af \u03b7 \u03b5\u03af\u03b4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 32\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5 \u0391\u03bb\u03b5\u03be\u03ac\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5 \u0393\u03b9\u03c9\u03c4\u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/07\/FB_IMG_1690380096841.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-368110" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/07\/FB_IMG_1690380096841.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="597" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n
Αφήστε μια απάντηση