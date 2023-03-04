\u03a4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 Granello \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03b6\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf\u03b9 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c7\u03ce\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2.<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/03\/granello.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-344641" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/03\/granello.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="2048" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n
Αφήστε μια απάντηση