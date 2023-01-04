\u03a3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 21 \u0399\u03b1\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03b1\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03b7 \u03b5\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b4\u03ae\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0399\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u03a3\u03c5\u03bb\u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd.<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/prosklhsh-iatrikos.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-336936" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/prosklhsh-iatrikos.jpg" alt="" width="585" height="281" \/><\/a>
