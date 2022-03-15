<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a3\u03bf\u03ba \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03ba\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03c9\u03bd\u03af\u03b1 \u03b7 \u03b5\u03af\u03b4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 53\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae\u03c2 \u0393\u03b5\u03c9\u03c1\u03b3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03a0\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1. <!--more--><\/p>\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_20220315_163418.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-301751" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/IMG_20220315_163418.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="862" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n
