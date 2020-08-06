<div class="main-intro">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b5\u03bd \u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c7\u03c9\u03c1\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b8\u03c1\u03ce\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03b3\u03b5\u03b8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03ba\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd\u03c9\u03b4\u03af\u03b1\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039c\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf \u03c6\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b7 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ac\u03be\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2 \u03a1\u03ce\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5, \u03bf \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b4\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03bd\u03af\u03b1 83 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03bf\u03b9 \u0391\u03c1\u03c7\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c6\u03c1\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c6\u03cc\u03b2\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc 200 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside class="in-2020">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f Mikhail Popkov \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c8\u03b5\u03c5\u03b4\u03ce\u03bd\u03c5\u03bc\u03bf \u00ab\u039f \u039b\u03c5\u03ba\u03ac\u03bd\u03b8\u03c1\u03c9\u03c0\u03bf\u03c2\u00bb \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03a4\u03cd\u03c0\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03c9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03b3\u03c1\u03b9\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b1 \u03b4\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div class="inread-banner" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-271" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Inread","slot":"Newsbomb_Inread","publisher":"194637414","sizes":[[1,1]],"position":"ad-position-271","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="CIj7pvL1hesCFQuMdwodnOQH_Q">\r\n<div id="google_ads_iframe_\/194637414\/Newsbomb_Inread_0__container__"><iframe id="google_ads_iframe_\/194637414\/Newsbomb_Inread_0" title="3rd party ad content" name="google_ads_iframe_\/194637414\/Newsbomb_Inread_0" width="1" height="1" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" data-google-container-id="5" data-load-complete="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b2\u03af\u03b1\u03b6\u03b5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c4\u03c9\u03bd\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ac\u03c4\u03c5\u03c7\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03ba\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5, \u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03ce\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 83 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03bd\u03af\u03b5\u03c2, \u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf \u03cc\u03bc\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c1\u03ba\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="news-gallery-108261" class="item-gallery inline" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="gallery-heading" data-count="4">PHOTO GALLERY<\/div>\r\n<div class="gallery-items">\r\n<figure class="gallery-item teaser" data-index="1">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/2-8.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<figcaption>\r\n<div class="photo-description">\u03a4\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03ac\u03c7\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd 83 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 serial killer \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a1\u03c9\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2.<\/div>\r\n<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="2">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/thumb\/4.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/4.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/4.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="3">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/thumb\/3.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/3.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/3.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="4">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/thumb\/1.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/1.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/08\/05\/1106632\/photos\/snapshot\/1.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f Popkov \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b9\u03c3\u03cc\u03b2\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03c9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ca\u03bf\u03cd \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03c1\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c0\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03c5\u03b3\u03b1 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ac\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="dfp-parallax-place" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-272" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","slot":"Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","publisher":"52119667","sizes":[[2,1]],"position":"ad-position-272","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="CKODxID2hesCFVn5dwodtTgKoQ">\r\n<div id="google_ads_iframe_\/52119667\/Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1_0__container__"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab\u039c\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b5\u03cd\u03c7\u03bf\u03bc\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03c7\u03b1 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03af. \u0397 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae \u03ae\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b7 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03ae\u00bb, \u03b4\u03ae\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bf Popkov \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c1\u03c9\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03a4\u03cd\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5, \u03c3\u03c0\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c3\u03b9\u03c9\u03c0\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b9\u03c3\u03c7\u03cd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03a1\u03c9\u03c3\u03af\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf 1996. \u03a0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc\u03c6\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7, \u03cc\u03c3\u03bf\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b8\u03ac\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf, \u03b4\u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03af\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b9\u03c3\u03ce\u03c0\u03bb\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b4\u03ae\u03bc\u03b9\u03bf.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f \u03a1\u03ce\u03c3\u03bf\u03c2 \u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c6\u03c5\u03bb\u03b1\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Irkutsk, \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c8\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03b8\u03b5\u03c9\u03c1\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae:<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1106632\/friki-skotose-83-gynaikes-fovoi-pos-ta-thymata-toy-einai-pano-apo-200">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1106632\/friki-skotose-83-gynaikes-fovoi-pos-ta-thymata-toy-einai-pano-apo-200<\/a>\r\n\r\n<\/aside>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση