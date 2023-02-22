<h1 class="jeg_post_title">\u03a3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u0393\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd<\/h1>\r\n<table id="table0" class="smalltable table no-margin table-striped table-bordered" width="100%">\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr id="22" class="row">\r\n<td>\r\n<div class="name">\u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03ac\u03c3\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf\u03c2,\u00a0\u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03ac\u03c3\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2,\u00a0\u0398\u03ac\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03b1,\u00a0\u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae,\u00a0\u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03b9\u03ac,\u00a0\u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03af\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<span class="whats">\r\n\u03a0\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03a3\u03ba\u03ad\u03c8\u03b7\u03c2<\/span><\/td>\r\n<\/tr>\r\n<\/tbody>\r\n<\/table>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n\u039f\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u0398\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5
