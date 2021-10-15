<h1 class="jeg_post_title">\u03a3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u0393\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd<\/h1>\r\n<div class="jeg_meta_container">\r\n<div class="name">\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2,\u00a0\u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03ae<\/div>\r\n<span class="whats">\r\n\u0394\u03b9\u03b5\u03b8\u03bd\u03ae\u03c2 \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u039b\u03b5\u03c5\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u039c\u03c0\u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd\r\n\u03a0\u03b1\u03b3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u0397\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03a0\u03bb\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a7\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd<\/span><\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<table id="table0" class="smalltable table no-margin table-striped table-bordered" width="100%">\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr id="15" class="row">\r\n<td class="whats">\u0391\u03b3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u039b\u03bf\u03c5\u03ba\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03bf\u03cd \u03c0\u03c1\u03b5\u03c3\u03b2\u03c5\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5 \u0391\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2<\/td>\r\n<\/tr>\r\n<tr id="16" class="row"><\/tr>\r\n<\/tbody>\r\n<\/table>\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/">https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/<\/a>
