<h1 class="jeg_post_title">\u03a3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u0393\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd<\/h1>\r\n<div class="jeg_meta_container">\r\n<div class="jeg_post_meta jeg_post_meta_1">\r\n<div class="name">\u0399\u03c9\u03b1\u03ba\u03b5\u03af\u03bc<\/div>\r\n<div class="name">\u039a\u03b9\u03b1\u03c1\u03ac\u03bd,\u00a0\u039a\u03b9\u03ac\u03c1\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<table id="table2" class="smalltable table no-margin table-striped table-bordered" width="100%">\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr id="9" class="row">\r\n<td class="whats">\u03a3\u03cd\u03bd\u03b1\u03be\u03b9\u03c2 \u0391\u03b3\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u0399\u03c9\u03b1\u03ba\u03b5\u03af\u03bc \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u0386\u03bd\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2<\/td>\r\n<\/tr>\r\n<tr id="10" class="row"><\/tr>\r\n<\/tbody>\r\n<\/table>\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/">https:\/\/www.eortologio.net\/<\/a>
