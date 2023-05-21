\u039f\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c1\u03bf\u03af \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03af\u03c1\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03b9\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03a5\u03a1\u0399\u0396\u0391 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0<span class="percent">75,95<\/span> <span class="hidden md:inline">(259 \/ 341 \u0395\u03a4)\u00a0<\/span>\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c3\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03be\u03ae\u03c2:<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/stavroi-SYRIZA.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-357926" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/stavroi-SYRIZA.png" alt="" width="1432" height="552" \/><\/a>\r\n<h6>\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc cnn<\/h6>\r\n
Αφήστε μια απάντηση