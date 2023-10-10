<div class="text-primary-light mb-1" style="text-align: justify;">\u039c\u03b5 \u03bb\u03af\u03b3\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bb\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03ac \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c8\u03ae\u03c6\u03b9\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0394\u03b7\u03bc\u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ba\u03b1\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u039d\u03af\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a3\u03b1\u03ba\u03ba\u03ac. \u0391\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03b1\u03ba\u03cc\u03bc\u03b7 9 \u03b5\u03ba\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c4\u03bc\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03b7 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c3\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf <span class="percent">89,53<\/span> <span class="hidden md:inline">(77 \/ 86 \u0395\u03a4). \u0397 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac\u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03b7 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03b8\u03c9\u03c2:\u00a0<\/span><\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-4.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378357" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1-4.png" alt="" width="1914" height="390" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-4.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378358" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/2-4.png" alt="" width="1914" height="1812" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-4.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378359" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3-4.png" alt="" width="1916" height="1850" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-4.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-378360" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4-4.png" alt="" width="1920" height="914" \/><\/a>\r\n<div style="text-align: justify;"><\/div>
