<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03cc\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 2\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5 90 \u03c4\u03bc, \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03ad\u03c2, 2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1, \u03c4\u03b6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b9, \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf, \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :110.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u039d\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t33\/1\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u039b\u0399\u0391\u0394\u0397\u03a3 \u0391\u039a\u0399\u039d\u0397\u03a4\u0391 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t7a\/1\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t99\/1\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2103009153-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419592116_10232168700501789_6488432004479290256_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390397" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419592116_10232168700501789_6488432004479290256_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419608921_10232168698221732_4592674493122422033_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390398" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/419608921_10232168698221732_4592674493122422033_n.jpg" alt="" width="1600" height="1200" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420148318_10232168698061728_5105630193272448542_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390399" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420148318_10232168698061728_5105630193272448542_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420148397_10232168703461863_5395385344007398217_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390400" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420148397_10232168703461863_5395385344007398217_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420151458_10232168702981851_2947670535660098608_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390401" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420151458_10232168702981851_2947670535660098608_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420151574_10232168702861848_2166690386174525484_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390402" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420151574_10232168702861848_2166690386174525484_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420157502_10232168698141730_2449316875059507637_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390403" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420157502_10232168698141730_2449316875059507637_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420159461_10232168700261783_7057605316512867854_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390404" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420159461_10232168700261783_7057605316512867854_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420176441_10232168702741845_3120095498641662615_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390405" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420176441_10232168702741845_3120095498641662615_n.jpg" alt="" width="740" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420189644_10232168703101854_3560855246731746478_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390406" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420189644_10232168703101854_3560855246731746478_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420197538_10232168703581866_247979376069038125_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390407" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/420197538_10232168703581866_247979376069038125_n.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1600" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
