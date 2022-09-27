\u03a0\u03c9\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 110 \u03c4.\u03bc. \u03b5\u03c0\u03af \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03cd \u039a\u03c9\u03bb\u03ad\u03c4\u03c4\u03b7. \u0395\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 10\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2 4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5.<!--more-->\r\n<div class="l7ghb35v kjdc1dyq kmwttqpk gh25dzvf jikcssrz n3t5jt4f">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae 150.000 \u03b5\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0393\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bb\u03b5\u03c0\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03b8\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9 link:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/www.spitogatos.gr\/listing\/show\/12271497?fbclid=IwAR3slAxLJwpwbavY1BfAX10umxDvwOIO3lDN5MvmRA8z_ki99lgGNFgAz3s">https:\/\/www.spitogatos.gr\/listing\/show\/12271497?fbclid=IwAR3slAxLJwpwbavY1BfAX10umxDvwOIO3lDN5MvmRA8z_ki99lgGNFgAz3s<\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="l7ghb35v kjdc1dyq kmwttqpk gh25dzvf jikcssrz n3t5jt4f">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="fxk3tzhb b2rh1bv3 gh55jysx m8h3af8h ewco64xe kjdc1dyq ms56khn7 bq6c9xl4 eohcrkr5 akh3l2rg"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tba\/1.5\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" data-pin-no-hover="true" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="fxk3tzhb b2rh1bv3 gh55jysx m8h3af8h ewco64xe kjdc1dyq ms56khn7 bq6c9xl4 eohcrkr5 akh3l2rg"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t93\/1.5\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" data-pin-no-hover="true" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717-6944090455<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="fxk3tzhb b2rh1bv3 gh55jysx m8h3af8h ewco64xe kjdc1dyq ms56khn7 bq6c9xl4 eohcrkr5 akh3l2rg"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb2\/1.5\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" data-pin-no-hover="true" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2103009153-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="fxk3tzhb b2rh1bv3 gh55jysx m8h3af8h ewco64xe kjdc1dyq ms56khn7 bq6c9xl4 eohcrkr5 akh3l2rg"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/td1\/1.5\/16\/33_20e3.png" alt="3\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" data-pin-no-hover="true" \/><\/span>\u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd 3 \u039a\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03c0\u03ac\u03ba\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2432401044-6944090455<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1-1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325386" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1-1.jpg" alt="" width="491" height="459" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b11-56.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325387" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b11-56.jpg" alt="" width="490" height="403" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b12-12.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325388" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b12-12.jpg" alt="" width="491" height="527" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b13-5.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325389" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b13-5.jpg" alt="" width="491" height="567" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b14-6.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325390" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b14-6.jpg" alt="" width="494" height="570" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b15-4.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325391" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b15-4.jpg" alt="" width="491" height="607" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b16-4.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325392" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b16-4.jpg" alt="" width="486" height="525" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b17-2.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325393" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b17-2.jpg" alt="" width="489" height="548" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b18-3.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325394" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b18-3.jpg" alt="" width="486" height="554" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b19-2.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-325395" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/09\/\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b19-2.jpg" alt="" width="489" height="608" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
