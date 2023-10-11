\u0395\u03bd\u03b1 graffiti \u03b5\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03bc\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u0394\u03ae\u03bc\u03bf \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ba\u03b1\u03af\u03c9\u03bd, \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bf\u03b4\u03cc \u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03b4\u03cd\u03bb\u03b7. \u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1\u2026 \u03c3\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b1!<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-scaled.jpeg" rel="lightbox" data-lightbox="sing-image"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-158024" src="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-scaled.jpeg" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" srcset="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-scaled.jpeg 2560w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-300x225.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-1024x768.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-768x576.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-1536x1152.jpeg 1536w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-2048x1536.jpeg 2048w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf1-1320x990.jpeg 1320w" alt="" width="2560" height="1920" \/><\/a><a href="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-scaled.jpg" rel="lightbox" data-lightbox="sing-image"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-158026" src="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-scaled.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" srcset="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf2-1320x990.jpg 1320w" alt="" width="2560" height="1920" \/><\/a><a href="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-scaled.jpg" rel="lightbox" data-lightbox="sing-image"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-158028" src="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-scaled.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" srcset="https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/trikalacity.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/graf3-1320x990.jpg 1320w" alt="" width="2560" height="1920" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
Αφήστε μια απάντηση