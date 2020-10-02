<div class="main-intro">\r\n\r\n\u03a3\u03bf\u03b2\u03b1\u03c1\u03cc \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc bullying \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bd\u03ac\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03b7\u03c2.\r\n<div id="player-wrapper-81714631646391440" class="apex-desktop jw-ad-visible">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<div id="player-label-81714631646391440"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ad\u03bb\u03b7\u03be\u03b5 \u03c7\u03b8\u03b5\u03c2 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bd\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u0397\u03c1\u03ac\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf, \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03b5\u03c0\u03af\u03b8\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03ad\u03c7\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<aside>\u03a4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc bulling \u03ad\u03bb\u03b1\u03b2\u03b5 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1 \u03ad\u03be\u03c9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03b3\u03c5\u03bc\u03bd\u03ac\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u0393\u03b1\u03b6\u03af\u03bf\u03c5, \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03c7\u03cc\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03ad\u03c6\u03c4\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1 \u03be\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03b4\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03b4\u03cd\u03bf \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 πληροφορίες να αναφέρουν πως στο επεισόδιο συμμετείχαν και εξωσχολικοί.

Το παιδί μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο όπου του παρασχέθηκαν οι πρώτες βοήθειες καθώς φέρει εκδορές και η μητέρα του scrolling="no"><\/iframe><\/div>\r\n<iframe id="google_ads_iframe_\/194637414\/Newsbomb_Inread_0" title="3rd party ad content" name="google_ads_iframe_\/194637414\/Newsbomb_Inread_0" width="1" height="1" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" data-google-container-id="5" data-load-complete="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n\u03a4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03af \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03c7\u03ad\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b2\u03bf\u03ae\u03b8\u03b5\u03b9\u03b5\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b4\u03bf\u03c1\u03ad\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ae\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bb\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1, \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b5\u03bd\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03c9\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u03b5\u03b9\u03c3\u03b1\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03bb\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2.\r\n\r\n\u0395\u03bd\u03c4\u03cd\u03c0\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af \u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03c4\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b3\u03b5\u03b3\u03bf\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2 \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03bb\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1, \u03c5\u03c0\u03ae\u03c1\u03be\u03b1\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c7\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ae\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bb\u03b1\u03bd \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c0\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03be\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03b4\u03b1\u03c1\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd.\r\n\r\n\u03a3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03cc\u03c3\u03bf \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b3\u03bf\u03bd\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03be\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03c0\u03ae\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03c7\u03b8\u03b5\u03c2, \u03cc\u03c3\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ae\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bb\u03b1\u03bd \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c0\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b8\u03ad\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 ενδοσχολικής βίας βρίσκονται στο σχολείο.

Πηγή: creta24.gr

πηγή:https://www.newsbomb.gr/ellada/story/1123066/hrakleio-mathitis-sto-nosokomeio-meta-apo-epithesi-apo-symmathites-toy href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/ellada\/story\/1123066\/hrakleio-mathitis-sto-nosokomeio-meta-apo-epithesi-apo-symmathites-toy">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/ellada\/story\/1123066\/hrakleio-mathitis-sto-nosokomeio-meta-apo-epithesi-apo-symmathites-toy<\/a>\r\n\r\n<\/aside>
