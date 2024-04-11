<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03b9\u03c3\u03cc\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 92\u03c4\u03bc.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :80.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03c0\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/424867884_1363065001078232_8861079127638460678_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404443" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/424867884_1363065001078232_8861079127638460678_n.jpg" alt="" width="1301" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434587081_1363064947744904_3596867680492161353_n-1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404444" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434587081_1363064947744904_3596867680492161353_n-1.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1350" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434588472_1363065034411562_1432988661377137472_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404446" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434588472_1363065034411562_1432988661377137472_n.jpg" alt="" width="1350" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434593290_1363064964411569_3026152481789446441_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404447" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/434593290_1363064964411569_3026152481789446441_n.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1350" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/436408338_1363064991078233_5210860635296904183_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404448" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/436408338_1363064991078233_5210860635296904183_n.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1350" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/436481619_1363065027744896_3365168761607392502_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-404449" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/436481619_1363065027744896_3365168761607392502_n.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1350" \/><\/a><\/div>
