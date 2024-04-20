<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a0\u03a9\u039b\u0397\u03a3\u0397 \u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 1\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5 38\u03c4\u03bc,<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf,\u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :40.000\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1 .<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437134666_1367724320612300_5353053299598648388_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405872" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437134666_1367724320612300_5353053299598648388_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437485024_1367724343945631_8850889364450523881_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405873" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437485024_1367724343945631_8850889364450523881_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437537003_1367724397278959_1737722165918975267_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405874" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/437537003_1367724397278959_1737722165918975267_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438078802_1367724297278969_2407128999072250788_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405875" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438078802_1367724297278969_2407128999072250788_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438079447_1367724433945622_6224459492647990349_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405876" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438079447_1367724433945622_6224459492647990349_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438092944_1367724273945638_5758082997645222158_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405877" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438092944_1367724273945638_5758082997645222158_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438903582_1367724360612296_4707397172811937554_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-405878" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/438903582_1367724360612296_4707397172811937554_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση