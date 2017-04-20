Τα αστρονομικά ρολόγια εκτός από την μέτρηση του χρόνου, εμφανίζουν αστρονομικές πληροφορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των φάσεων της σελήνης, τη θέση του ήλιου, το ζωδιακό κύκλο και λοιπά, ενώ ο χρόνος μετράται σύμφωνα με τη θέση των άστρων, όχι του ήλιου. Η κατασκευή τους είναι περίπλοκη, αφού πρόκειται για μεγάλα ρολόγια που συνδυάζουν την τέχνη, τη μηχανική και την κατανόηση του πολύπλοκου σύμπαντος γύρω μας, ενώ η τοποθέτησή τους γινόταν σε κομβικά σημεία της πόλης: Στην πλατεία ή μέσα σε έναν μεγάλο καθεδρικό ναό.
Αν και η πολύπλοκη μηχανική των αστρονομικών ρολογιών ήταν εντυπωσιακή για την εποχή του Μεσαίωνα που κατασκευάστηκαν τα περισσότερα, η εντυπωσιακή τους διακόσμηση ήταν αυτό το στοιχείο που συγκέντρωσε το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της προσοχής τότε, όπως βέβαια γίνεται και σήμερα. Πολλά από τα αστρονομικά ρολόγια που υπάρχουν στον κόσμο έχουν σωθεί από πολέμους και θρησκευτικές αναταραχές συνεχίζοντας να λειτουργούν στη θέση τους. Ρίξτε στη συνέχεια μια ματιά στα πιο εντυπωσιακά από αυτά…
2. Gros Horloge, Rouen, Γαλλία
4. Jens Olsen’s World Clock, Κοπεγχάγη
5. Jubilee Clock, Lier, Βέλγιο
9. Strasbourg astronomical clock, Στρασβούργο, Γαλλία
10. Torrazzo of Cremona, Κρεμόνα, Ιταλία
11. Wells Cathedral clock, Βρετανία
|πηγή :http://perierga.gr/2017/04/%CE%B5%CE%BD%CF%84%CF%85%CF%80%CF%89%CF%83%CE%B9%CE%B1%CE%BA%CE%AC-%CE%B1%CF%83%CF%84%CF%81%CE%BF%CE%BD%CE%BF%CE%BC%CE%B9%CE%BA%CE%AC-%CF%81%CE%BF%CE%BB%CF%8C%CE%B3%CE%B9%CE%B1-%CF%83%CF%84%CE%BF/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook
Ζωγραφική λουτρά σμάλτο σε Ποντόλσκ
She was later seen again during Temari and Shikamaru s match and comment that she could never beat that kind of opponent.Mercy Mercy Me The Ecology Original Detroit Mix 116.Looking backward, in a sense, from the vantage point of the statue, if a passenger died in transit, the light of liberty presumably that which attracted the immigrants would shine on the dead.Something about Danko s descending bass notes and Hudson s saloon-style piano meshed perfectly with Robertson s shaggy-dog story about a guy trying to do some good in the world only to get increasingly trapped by his Good Samaritan tendencies.This is going to be a go-to for non-boozy brunches for sure.What is more accurate is that he started Motown with a loan and the royalties from writing five hit songs for Jackie Wilson, and those royalties were far more than eight hundred dollars.Jeff Beck – Thugs Club 023.This lesson also references a number of popular extended chords such as the So What Chord which was popularised by jazz pianist Bill Evans, the So What Chord the Herbie Hancock Chord Lesson and the Kenny Barron Voicing.The first released batch misprinted a Mills Loudermilk co-authorship on the label.Her pants were tight and that s ok If she would dance – I would D.
http://vrouwithinterpiphanesssuppcicompcamgeo.xyz/16/sunshine-reggae.php