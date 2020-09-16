<div class="main-intro">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b5\u03c1\u03c7\u03cc\u03bc\u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03af \u03c0\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03c5\u03b1\u03bd \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03c3\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03af \u03ae\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd... \u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039c\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c6\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03b9\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b2\u03bb\u03ad\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03b6\u03b7\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0391\u03c1\u03ba\u03ac\u03bd\u03c3\u03b1\u03c2, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd 4 \u03bd\u03b5\u03ba\u03c1\u03ac \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bb\u03af\u03b3\u03c9\u03bd \u03c7\u03b9\u03bb\u03b9\u03bf\u03bc\u03ad\u03c4\u03c1\u03c9\u03bd!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b4\u03b7\u03b3\u03bf\u03af \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf \u03c0\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03c8\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c1\u03c7\u03ae \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03ba\u03b5\u03b9\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2. \u0388\u03bd\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b5\u03be \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd \u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03c1\u03b5\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03bc\u03b1\u03ba\u03c1\u03cd\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u00ab\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2\u00bb \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03ac\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b5\u03af \u03b7 \u03b1\u03bb\u03ae\u03b8\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c6\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039c\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03c4\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1, \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c0\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c9\u03c1\u03ce\u03bd \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c6\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03b1\u03ba\u03cc\u03bc\u03b7 \u03c4\u03c1\u03af\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03bc\u03ae\u03ba\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5, \u03cc\u03bb\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03cc\u03b8\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2, \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b7 \u0391\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0391\u03c1\u03ba\u03ac\u03bd\u03c3\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b4\u03ad\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03be\u03cd \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2, \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf \u03b3\u03b5\u03b3\u03bf\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac \u03b2\u03c1\u03ad\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03bd\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u039f\u03b9 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03c3\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03af \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03ba\u03b5\u03b9\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd 10\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf Michael Rogers \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd 3\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7 \u03b1\u03b4\u03b5\u03c1\u03c6\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5, Princess Josh-Lyn.\u03a4\u03b1 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac \u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03c0\u03ae\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b3\u03cc \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03c7\u03bd\u03af\u03b4\u03b9, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03ad\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c7\u03ac\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="dfp-parallax-place" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-272" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","slot":"Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","publisher":"52119667","sizes":[[2,1]],"position":"ad-position-272","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="CKTumcmM7esCFYvBdwodKGIGaQ">\r\n<div id="google_ads_iframe_\/52119667\/Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1_0__container__"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b5\u03bd \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b4\u03bf\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03b9\u03c7\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03af\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1118187\/friki-entopistikan-4-nekra-paidia-se-aytokinitodromo-ti-exetazei-i-astynomia">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1118187\/friki-entopistikan-4-nekra-paidia-se-aytokinitodromo-ti-exetazei-i-astynomia<\/a>\r\n\r\n<\/aside>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση