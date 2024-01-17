<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b9\u03c3\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03b9\u03bf \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 40\u03c4\u03bc,1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf, \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 (\u03c0\u03b5\u03c4\u03c1\u03b5\u03bb\u03b1\u03b9\u03bf, \u03c4\u03b6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b9, a\/c).<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :250\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0386\u03bc\u03b5\u03c3\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03a3\u039c\u03a5<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t33\/1\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t7a\/1\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t99\/1\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417444455_1317246055660127_616107590571955264_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390373" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417444455_1317246055660127_616107590571955264_n.jpg" alt="" width="1385" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417445681_1317245908993475_7376576341525049507_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390374" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417445681_1317245908993475_7376576341525049507_n.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1262" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417487374_1317245832326816_584318958444470049_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390375" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417487374_1317245832326816_584318958444470049_n.jpg" alt="" width="1245" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417509117_1317246038993462_692109949708890554_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390376" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417509117_1317246038993462_692109949708890554_n.jpg" alt="" width="1264" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417543231_1317245995660133_4872326204254597955_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390377" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417543231_1317245995660133_4872326204254597955_n.jpg" alt="" width="1225" height="1800" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417695001_1317245948993471_624962489229372459_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390378" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417695001_1317245948993471_624962489229372459_n.jpg" alt="" width="1269" height="1800" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414568185_1317245938993472_5669138971648300203_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390372" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414568185_1317245938993472_5669138971648300203_n.jpg" alt="" width="1800" height="1350" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
