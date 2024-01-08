<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 1\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5, 95\u03c4\u03bc, 2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1, \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2, \u03c4\u03b6\u03ac\u03ba\u03b9, \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae, \u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5.<!--more--><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :400\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0391\u03c0\u03cc 16\/1 \u03ce\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03ce\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039a\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u039d\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t33\/1\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t7a\/1\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t99\/1\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417405451_1312067112844688_2672497264015422937_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389342" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417405451_1312067112844688_2672497264015422937_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417405663_1312067276178005_6253735467203478397_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389343" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417405663_1312067276178005_6253735467203478397_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417490219_1312067292844670_5106298925717412767_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389344" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417490219_1312067292844670_5106298925717412767_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417548518_1312067056178027_327653755890186075_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389345" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417548518_1312067056178027_327653755890186075_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417368803_1312067076178025_6347578140336801645_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389341" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417368803_1312067076178025_6347578140336801645_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414503400_1312067096178023_5388361261598356919_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389340" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414503400_1312067096178023_5388361261598356919_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414494238_1312067219511344_3627912453729363752_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389339" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/414494238_1312067219511344_3627912453729363752_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
