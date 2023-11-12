<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 2\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5 65\u03c4\u03bc,2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1,\u03c0\u03bb\u03ae\u03c1\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bc\u03b5\u03bd\u03bf,\u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7, A\/C.<!--more--><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :600\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u0394\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bc\u03af\u03c3\u03b8\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03bd\u03cc\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2(\u03c0.\u03c7 3\u03bc\u03b7\u03bd\u03bf,6\u03bc\u03b7\u03bd\u03bf)<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u03a0\u03b5\u03b6\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf\u03c2 \u0399\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b9\u03ad\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u0391\u03b4\u03ac\u03bc.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t33\/1\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t7a\/1\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t99\/1\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398483328_1282317102486356_5370423842318902523_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382647" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398483328_1282317102486356_5370423842318902523_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398499392_1282317079153025_6357986728087249605_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382648" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398499392_1282317079153025_6357986728087249605_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398526337_1282317072486359_1487545684560350275_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382649" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398526337_1282317072486359_1487545684560350275_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398549341_1282317015819698_6017169323799599647_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382650" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398549341_1282317015819698_6017169323799599647_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398554480_1282317045819695_3006768596084917168_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382651" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398554480_1282317045819695_3006768596084917168_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398566149_1282317005819699_1260030344067644774_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382652" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398566149_1282317005819699_1260030344067644774_n.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398577848_1282317032486363_89422517518600102_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-382653" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/11\/398577848_1282317032486363_89422517518600102_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1536" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>
