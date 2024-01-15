<div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b5\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5, 115\u03c4\u03bc, 3 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1, \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b5\u03c1\u03ac\u03bd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2, \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae-\u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf, \u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5.<!--more--><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae :500\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03bf:\u0391\u03c0\u03cc 17\/1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae:\u039f\u03b4\u03bf\u03c2 \u0391\u03c3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03c0\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">2431023717<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img class="xz74otr" src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417418292_1315890669128999_4120984065663791639_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390113" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417418292_1315890669128999_4120984065663791639_n.jpg" alt="" width="855" height="1173" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417425514_1315890685795664_1337307277797630982_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390114" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417425514_1315890685795664_1337307277797630982_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="650" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417439157_1315890672462332_8088368165300784406_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390115" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417439157_1315890672462332_8088368165300784406_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="637" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417466024_1315890409129025_6513397882728174827_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390116" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417466024_1315890409129025_6513397882728174827_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="631" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417492966_1315890692462330_8237475938982408626_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390117" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417492966_1315890692462330_8237475938982408626_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="850" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417523898_1315890322462367_8154471522211422152_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390118" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417523898_1315890322462367_8154471522211422152_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="631" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417570971_1315890712462328_4676714751176572470_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390119" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/417570971_1315890712462328_4676714751176572470_n.jpg" alt="" width="1063" height="656" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/418788314_1315890435795689_1211653112194590866_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-390120" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/418788314_1315890435795689_1211653112194590866_n.jpg" alt="" width="1179" height="642" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
