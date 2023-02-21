<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xdj266r x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u038c\u03bc\u03bf\u03c1\u03c6\u03bf, \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1 65 \u03c4\u03bc, 2\u03bf\u03c5 \u03bf\u03c1\u03cc\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5. \u0391\u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03b5\u03b9\u03bd\u03cc \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03bf \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03b4\u03bf\u03c7\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c3\u03b1\u03bb\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9, \u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03b6\u03af\u03bd\u03b1 \u03be\u03b5\u03c7\u03c9\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03ae, 2 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9\u03b1 1 \u03bc\u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03b9\u03bf. \u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c4\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7 \u03b8\u03ad\u03c1\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c6\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd \u03b1\u03b5\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5. \u03a4\u03bf \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03bb\u03b5\u03bf\u03bd\u03ad\u03ba\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c0\u03af\u03c4\u03b9 \u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03a4\u03a1\u0399\u039a\u0391\u039b\u03a9\u039d.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a">\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u0395\u03a1\u0399\u039f\u03a7\u0397: \u039a\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03a4\u03a1\u0399\u039a\u0391\u039b\u03a9\u039d<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u0399\u039c\u0397: 350\u20ac<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/tb4\/2\/16\/2705.png" alt="\u2705" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03c3\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u0393\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03b5\u03af\u03bf<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u00ab \u0397\u03bb\u03b9\u03ac\u03b4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0393\u03b9\u03ce\u03c1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 & \u03a3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u00bb<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t59\/2\/16\/31_20e3.png" alt="1\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u0396\u03ac\u03c0\u03c0\u03b1 2 & \u0394\u03b9\u03bf\u03bd\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03bf\u03c5-\u03a4\u03c1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2431023717-6944090455<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t78\/2\/16\/32_20e3.png" alt="2\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u039c\u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03c7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 10-\u0391\u03b8\u03ae\u03bd\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2103009153-6936967600<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;"><span class="x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xhhsvwb xat24cr xgzva0m xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od"><img src="https:\/\/static.xx.fbcdn.net\/images\/emoji.php\/v9\/t97\/2\/16\/33_20e3.png" alt="3\ufe0f\u20e3" width="16" height="16" \/><\/span>\u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd 3 \u039a\u03b1\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03c0\u03ac\u03ba\u03b1<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">2432401044-6944090455<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329437843_6213039728729985_6566436680149217412_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343136" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329437843_6213039728729985_6566436680149217412_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329646426_591561259152625_6304712095826001956_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343137" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329646426_591561259152625_6304712095826001956_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329773632_736810137950960_2056774017891324069_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343138" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/329773632_736810137950960_2056774017891324069_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330185740_1746000172460801_5760161413525783995_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343139" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330185740_1746000172460801_5760161413525783995_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330194785_6191193537565767_7893296006171941810_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343140" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330194785_6191193537565767_7893296006171941810_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330378287_717450696724906_525163577823351328_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343141" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/330378287_717450696724906_525163577823351328_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331407714_957347031923061_6343253288446399559_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343142" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331407714_957347031923061_6343253288446399559_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331547604_922480082110417_1983413864418652486_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343143" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331547604_922480082110417_1983413864418652486_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331754173_893968948580640_7115506749180922466_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-343144" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/331754173_893968948580640_7115506749180922466_n.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1152" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση