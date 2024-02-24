\u0395\u03ba\u03b4\u03ae\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u0395\u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 '21 \u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03b3\u03b1\u03bd\u03ce\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u039a\u03ad\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03a0\u03bf\u03bb\u03b9\u03c4\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03cd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u039b\u03b1\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03a6\u03b1\u03bb\u03ce\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2.<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/423147335_388700843777099_275008606784937507_n.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-396390" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/02\/423147335_388700843777099_275008606784937507_n.png" alt="" width="400" height="566" \/><\/a>
