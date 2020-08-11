<div id="js_6z" class="_5pbx userContent _3576" data-testid="post_message" data-ft="{"tn":"K"}">\r\n\r\n\u0395\u03c5\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03af\u03b1: \u03a0\u03c9\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 RedmiNote 9. \u039a\u03b1\u03b9\u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03c3\u03c6\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc\u03b4\u03b5\u03b9\u03be\u03b7 \u03b5\u03b3\u03b3\u03cd\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2. \u03a4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae 159\u20ac.\r\n\r\n<!--more-->\u00a0\u03a0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03bb. 6973292509.\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note9.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-225172" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note9.jpg" alt="" width="688" height="960" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note91.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-225171" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note91.jpg" alt="" width="2048" height="1637" \/><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note92.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-225170" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/redmi-note92.jpg" alt="" width="529" height="960" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="_3x-2" data-ft="{"tn":"H"}">\r\n<div data-ft="{"tn":"H"}">\r\n<div class="mtm">\r\n<div class="_2a2q _65sr"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>
