E\u03c5\u03c7\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03bf\u03c3\u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c9\u03c0\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u039d\u03bf\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03b5\u03c5\u03b8\u03cd\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bf <strong>\u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c2 \u03a3\u03c9\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u039a\u03cd\u03c1\u03bc\u03c0\u03b1\u03c2<\/strong>\u00a0:<!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/image_123650291.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-402822" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/image_123650291.jpg" alt="" width="536" height="646" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\n
