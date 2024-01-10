\u0391\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03a0\u03ad\u03bc\u03c0\u03c4\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b7\u03b4\u03b5\u03cd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf 59\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u0394\u03b7\u03bc\u03ae\u03c4\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a4\u03c3\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c6\u03c5\u03b3\u03b5 \u03b1\u03b9\u03c6\u03bd\u03af\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae. <!--more-->\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/418936058_2584087031746846_2464114575980355969_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-389613" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/418936058_2584087031746846_2464114575980355969_n.jpg" alt="" width="1188" height="825" \/><\/a>\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/vrethike-nekros-stin-ikia-tou-57chronos-sto-flamouli\/
