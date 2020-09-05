<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c7\u03c1\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03c9 \u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u00ab\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03cc\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2. \u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03cd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03b2\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03bd. #\u039c\u03b1\u03b8\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u0391\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c2.<!--more--><\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a5\u03c0\u03b5\u03bd\u03b8\u03c5\u03bc\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/tags\/tag\/27876\/sxoleia">\u03c3\u03c7\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1<\/a>\u00a0\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03bf\u03af\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 14 \u03a3\u03b5\u03c0\u03c4\u03b5\u03bc\u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03ba\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03c7\u03c1\u03ae\u03c3\u03b7\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/tags\/tag\/34652\/maska">\u03bc\u03ac\u03c3\u03ba\u03b1\u03c2<\/a>, \u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/tags\/tag\/23033\/mathhtes">\u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2<\/a>\u00a0\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03ac\u03be\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac δι­α­λείμ­μα­τα. \u03a0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u0398\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03bd\u00a0<strong>\u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bb\u03ac\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9 16 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c4\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03bb\u03b7\u03c8\u03b7\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03cd\u03bb\u03b1\u03be\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ca\u03cc<\/strong>, \u03c5\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03b1 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03ae\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c7\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03b1.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397\u00a0<strong>\u03c7\u03c1\u03ae\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bc\u03ac\u03c3\u03ba\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c7\u03c1\u03b5\u03c9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c3\u03c9\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2<\/strong>\u00a0\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5\u03bc\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03b4\u03c9\u03c1\u03b5\u03ac\u03bd \u03c3\u03b5 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03ba\u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03c9\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03c9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c3\u03c7\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c9\u03bd, \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce<strong>\u00a0\u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c4\u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9<\/strong>, \u03c4\u03bf \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf \u03b8\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5\u03bc\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc \u03b4\u03c9\u03c1\u03b5\u03ac\u03bd.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="videoad" style="text-align: justify;"><\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5\u03bc\u03b7\u03b8\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c7\u03c1\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03c9:<em><strong>\u00a0\u00ab\u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03cc\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2. \u03a0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03cd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf «Πά­νω α­πό 600.000 πα­γού­ρια, δω­ρε­ά του Ι­δρύ­μα­τος \u0391\u03b8. \u039b\u03b1\u03c3\u03ba\u03b1\u03c1\u03af\u03b4\u03b7, \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ae\u03b4\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u2019\u03bf\u03b4\u03cc\u03bd \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c2 \u03cc\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd (\u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03cc\u03c3\u03b9\u03c9\u03bd & \u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03c9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c3\u03c7\u03bf\u03bb\u03b5\u03af\u03c9\u03bd) \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b1\u03c2. \u039c\u03ad\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c4\u03b5\u03cd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c5\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03b9\u03b5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b5\u03af \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03b2\u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03af\u03b4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7\u00bb \u03ad\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c8\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c1\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf twitter \u03b7 \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03cc\u03c2 \u03a0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b6\u03af \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03af\u03b5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><strong>\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c6\u03c9\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03b1\u03c6\u03af\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9 gallery:<\/strong><\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="news-gallery-110547" class="item-gallery inline">\r\n<div class="gallery-heading" style="text-align: justify;" data-count="3">PHOTO GALLERY<\/div>\r\n<div class="gallery-items">\r\n<figure class="gallery-item teaser" style="text-align: justify;" data-index="1">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/snapshot\/pagouri3.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<figcaption>\r\n<div class="photo-description">\u0391\u03c5\u03c4\u03ac \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1 \u03bc\u03bf\u03b9\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b8\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c2<cite>\u03a0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae: Twitter<\/cite><\/div>\r\n<\/figcaption><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" style="text-align: justify;" data-index="2">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/thumb\/pagouri2.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/snapshot\/pagouri2.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/snapshot\/pagouri2.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="3">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/thumb\/pagouri1.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/snapshot\/pagouri1.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/05\/1115166\/photos\/snapshot\/pagouri1.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal" style="text-align: justify;">\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/ellada\/story\/1115166\/anoigma-sxoleion-koronoios-ayta-einai-ta-pagoyria-poy-tha-dosei-i-kerameos-stoys-mathites">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/ellada\/story\/1115166\/anoigma-sxoleion-koronoios-ayta-einai-ta-pagoyria-poy-tha-dosei-i-kerameos-stoys-mathites<\/a><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/aside>
