<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u03a3\u03cd\u03bc\u03c6\u03c9\u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03c5\u03bb\u03af\u03b1 \u039a\u039b\u0399\u0391\u03a6\u0391 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 10\/04 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03c9 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03ac\u03c3\u03c7\u03b7\u03bc\u03c9\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd.<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: justify;">\u039c\u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1 \u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03b7\u03bd\u03af\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7\u03c2!<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/277581051_2143618835814332_1539671573081459019_n.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-304540" src="https:\/\/trikalaview.gr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/277581051_2143618835814332_1539671573081459019_n.jpg" alt="" width="1152" height="2048" \/><\/a><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση