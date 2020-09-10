<div class="main-intro">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b5\u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03ac\u03ba\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b2\u03bb\u03ad\u03c0\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b2\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03bf\u03b2\u03b1\u03c1\u03ae \u03c5\u03c0\u03bf\u03c8\u03b7\u03c6\u03b9\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf best-seller \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b9\u03ac\u03c2!<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><!--more--><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><em><strong>\u03a4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0393\u03b9\u03ac\u03bd\u03bd\u03b7 \u03a3\u03ba\u03bf\u03c5\u03c6\u03ae<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\r\n\r\n<aside>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u039a\u03af\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c5\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03c9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03ac \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae\u03c4\u03c9\u03bd, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b1\u03af\u03bf \u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c6\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03af \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c5\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c4\u03c9\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03b7. \u038a\u03c3\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf Hong Guang Mini EV, \u03cc\u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03ac \u03c3\u03b1\u03bd\u2026 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b5\u03bb\u03cc \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b7\u03bd \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03bb\u03b1\u03b2\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b6\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b9\u03bf\u03c5\u03c1\u03b3\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03b7 \u03bb\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03bc\u03bf\u03bd\u03ae\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div class="inread-banner">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-271" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Inread","slot":"Newsbomb_Inread","publisher":"194637414","sizes":[[1,1]],"position":"ad-position-271","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="CIWWsKjw3esCFYHbdwodNq0PLA">\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0397 Hong Guang \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03b9\u03bd\u03bf\u03c0\u03c1\u03b1\u03be\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 General Motors \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Saic, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c7\u03b5\u03b4\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03ad\u03b3\u03b5\u03b8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Toyota iQ (\u03c4\u03bf \u03b8\u03c5\u03bc\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5;). To Mini EV \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b4\u03cd\u03bf \u03c0\u03cc\u03c1\u03c4\u03b5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03cd \u03ad\u03be\u03c5\u03c0\u03bd\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c7\u03b5\u03b4\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03c3\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03ad\u03c3\u03c3\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03bc\u03b1, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c7\u03ac\u03c1\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf \u03cd\u03c8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03bc\u03b1\u03be\u03ce\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5\u03c3\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c1\u03ba\u03b5\u03c4\u03cc \u03b1\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03ac\u03bd\u03c9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b5\u03c6\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u03a4\u03bf Mini EV \u03b5\u03af\u03c7\u03b5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c1\u03c7\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c3\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc 50.000 \u039a\u03b9\u03bd\u03ad\u03b6\u03bf\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b5\u03af\u03c7\u03b1\u03bd \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9. \u03a4\u03bf \u03c3\u03cd\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03c9\u03c3\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03b1\u03c0\u03bb\u03cc \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03bb\u03b1\u03bc\u03b2\u03ac\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03c1\u03cc \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b1 17,5 \u03af\u03c0\u03c0\u03c9\u03bd \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03c3\u03c6\u03b1\u03bb\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ad\u03b3\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c4\u03b1\u03c7\u03cd\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 100 \u03c7\u03bb\u03bc.\/ \u03ce\u03c1\u03b1. \u038c\u03c3\u03bf \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc 150 \u03ad\u03c9\u03c2 180 \u03c7\u03b9\u03bb\u03b9\u03cc\u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03c1\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc\u03bb\u03c5\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b7\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03c7\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.<\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;">\u0393\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ce\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c6\u03b9\u03bb\u03ad\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b5\u03b3\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b7 \u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c1\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5, \u03ba\u03ac\u03c4\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03bc\u03ae \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b2\u03b1\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03ad\u03ba\u03b4\u03bf\u03c3\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bb\u03b9\u03c2 3.500 \u03b5\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce. \u0397 \u03c0\u03b9\u03bf \u03c0\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c3\u03c4\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 5.000 \u03b5\u03c5\u03c1\u03ce \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ad\u03c4\u03b5\u03b9 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03ba\u03bf\u03bc\u03c6\u03cc\u03c1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03c1\u03ad\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u039a\u03b9\u03bd\u03ad\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<div id="dfp-parallax-place" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="ad-unit-block">\r\n<div id="ad-position-272" class="js-ad-slot ad-unit" data-params="{"name":"slot_Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","slot":"Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1","publisher":"52119667","sizes":[[2,1]],"position":"ad-position-272","collapse":false,"size_mapping":[],"devices":"mobile,tablet,desktop"}" data-google-query-id="COyagcrw3esCFdcDiwodjCUB1g">\r\n<div id="google_ads_iframe_\/52119667\/Newsbomb_Parallax_2x1_0__container__"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div id="news-gallery-111005" class="item-gallery inline" style="text-align: justify;">\r\n<div class="gallery-heading" data-count="7">PHOTO GALLERY<\/div>\r\n<div class="gallery-items">\r\n<figure class="gallery-item teaser" data-index="1">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-2.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="2">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-3.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-3.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-3.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="3">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-4.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-4.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-4.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="4">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-5.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-5.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-5.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="5">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-6.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-6.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-6.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="6">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-7.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-7.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-7.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<figure class="gallery-item photo-thumb" data-index="7">\r\n<div class="gallery-picture"><picture><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/thumb\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-8.jpg" media="(min-width: 1024px)" \/><source srcset="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-8.jpg" media="(min-width: 0px)" \/><img src="https:\/\/nb.bbend.net\/media\/news\/2020\/09\/10\/1116509\/photos\/snapshot\/HONG-GUANG-MINI-EV-8.jpg" alt="" \/><\/picture>\r\n<div class="open-modal"><\/div>\r\n<\/div><\/figure>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p style="text-align: justify;"><b><i>\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/bombplus\/aytokinhto\/story\/1116509\/anarpasto-to-ilektriko-aytokinito-ton-3-500-eyro">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/bombplus\/aytokinhto\/story\/1116509\/anarpasto-to-ilektriko-aytokinito-ton-3-500-eyro<\/a><\/i><\/b><\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/aside>
Αφήστε μια απάντηση